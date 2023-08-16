Hundreds of people attended the funeral of Kevin Stannard, who was committed to furthering the cause of social justice across Calderdale and beyond, in Todmorden on Monday (August 14).

Having worked as a social worker in Stockport, Kevin went on to work for eight years in mental health, following a few years spent travelling.

He spent time in Palestine, and came back determined that the cause of justice for the Palestinian people was something he really cared about.

Kevin Stannard

Kevin and his wife Jane supported Halifax Friends of Palestine, becoming regular fixtures at their events and rallies.

He is fondly remembered among Palestine solidarity campaigners across Calderdale.

“He was wonderful, warm, funny and above all a true friend of Palestine who will be greatly missed,” said Jenny Lynn.

Kevin was also a significant figure in the Calder Valley Labour Party. He was a regular attendee at branch and constituency party meetings and events.

An anti-corruption motion he drafted was passed just days before his death.

As secretary of Calderdale Trades Council since 2021, he worked to bring trades unionists from different branches together and to support striking workers.

A regular fixture on picket lines across Calderdale supporting postal workers, teachers, civil servants and others, Kevin was also an important member of the local "Enough is Enough” campaign group.

Recently, a showing of the film “The Big Lie” put on by Kevin at the Trades Club in Hebden Bridge raised hundreds of pounds for the film-makers and to support local striking workers.

Kevin was remembered fondly by his fellow Trades Council officers.

Chairman Dan Whittall said: “He gave a lot of himself to others and ‘the movement’, and this is something to be honoured.

"I’ll remember his cheerful, sometimes cheeky, demeanour as well as his critical political eye and, of course, his picket line solidarity.”

Vice-chairman Nigel Smith remembered Kevin as “a man full of principle and political character”.