A message from Vicar of Halifax Hilary Barber for Remembrance Sunday

By Tom Scargill
Published 10th Nov 2024, 08:00 BST
Revd Hilary Barber, Halifax MinsterRevd Hilary Barber, Halifax Minster
Revd Hilary Barber, Halifax Minster
Here is a message from the Vicar of Halifax, Hilary Barber, for Remembrance Sunday.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the American allies taking back our twin town of Aachen

Even though it was in November 1944, and the Armistice didn't come until May 1945, and between these two dates many lives were lost.

With the Israel, Gaza, Lebanon situation still raging, and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the world remains as vulnerable as ever.

This year, like many others, we shall come together to remember all those who have given, and continue to give their lives, for the freedoms that we enjoy on a daily basis.

At the Cenotaph, we shall remember them.

