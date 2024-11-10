Revd Hilary Barber, Halifax Minster

Here is a message from the Vicar of Halifax, Hilary Barber, for Remembrance Sunday.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the American allies taking back our twin town of Aachen

Even though it was in November 1944, and the Armistice didn't come until May 1945, and between these two dates many lives were lost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the Israel, Gaza, Lebanon situation still raging, and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the world remains as vulnerable as ever.

This year, like many others, we shall come together to remember all those who have given, and continue to give their lives, for the freedoms that we enjoy on a daily basis.

At the Cenotaph, we shall remember them.