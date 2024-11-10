A message from Vicar of Halifax Hilary Barber for Remembrance Sunday
Here is a message from the Vicar of Halifax, Hilary Barber, for Remembrance Sunday.
This year marks the 80th anniversary of the American allies taking back our twin town of Aachen
Even though it was in November 1944, and the Armistice didn't come until May 1945, and between these two dates many lives were lost.
With the Israel, Gaza, Lebanon situation still raging, and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the world remains as vulnerable as ever.
This year, like many others, we shall come together to remember all those who have given, and continue to give their lives, for the freedoms that we enjoy on a daily basis.
At the Cenotaph, we shall remember them.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.