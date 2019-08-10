A water park and huge slides - your wish list for the new Halifax pool and leisure centre

Hge water slides and wave machines are just some of your suggestions for the new Halifax swimming pool and leisure centre.

Proposals have been approved for a state-of-the-art leisure centre in Halifax.

Plans are in place for a new combined swimming pool and leisure facility on the site of the existing North Bridge Leisure Centre in Halifax.

As well as a modern gym, pool and sports hall/dance studio facilities, it’s proposed that the new centre would also offer alternative options to encourage people to get active, including a wellness suite and adventure climb.

Here are just some of the suggestions from our Facebook page on what you want to see at the new centre.

Jenna Lee Dunkley: "So long as the swimming pool is as big as we have with diving boards."

Vikki Sutton: "Definitely a splash park and slides like at Huddersfield. Doesn’t need trampoline park as there’s one five minutes out of town with easy access from town."

Kate Hirst: "I would advise that you look at other successful centres which balance great facilities with income as it can’t run on fresh air. Leisure pools are great but need high staffing which can be costly. Good parking is a must."

Dawn Heathershaw: "At least a 25m, 10 lanes, swimming pool with separate diving pit large enough (something like Leeds or Sheffield would be even better) to accommodate Halifax swimming and synchro clubs as well as the public and good enough to host major (and smaller) competitions - could bring so much revenue to Halifax/Calderdale."

Laura Heptinstall : "A pool deep enough for our wonderful synchronised swimming club to practise in, To be able to keep up with their amazing achievements. This club has achieved far more than any other club/sport in Halifax and it would be absolutely disgraceful not to cover their needs when designing the new pool."

Stewart Sayers: "A separate pool with wave machine, something big to add to Halifax's attractions. Have the pool extend to exterior for summer time fun.."

Rachel Horner: "Please make sure the swimming pool does all that current one does and more. Don’t take away the diving, the brilliant water polo area and the competitive lanes!. Don’t build one like Huddersfield and Sowerby Bridge that only do recreational swimming."

Craig Normington: "Trampoline parks are a waste of time. Pool, gym, football pitches, tennis courts, squash, badminton and multi functional halls."

Rachel Helliwell: "Diving boards, state of the art cycling studio, sauna and jacuzzi , keep the step classes."

Vicky Mutch: "Decent changing rooms, separate pools, areas for yoga, football, roller hockey, basketball, badminton, tennis, squash, etc... areas for gymnastics, gym, PTs, a variety of exercise classes. If you have the correct variety of activities and the availability for children’s parties then a party area that can double as a conference room would be good too."

Erin Leaver: "Good yoga and pilates studio which can be adapted to the different yogas now on offer."

Rachel Ogg: "A decent splash park with slides would have people travelling from miles around for a day out."

Stacey Jayne: "Swimming pool with slides - would be ideal now as Richard Dunns is closing down in September."

Nicola Ingham: "A splash park like Huddersfield, an ice rink or laser tag, fun things for the kids so we don't always have to take them Hudds/Bradford."