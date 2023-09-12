News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

A58 accident: Police name victim of crash in Sowerby Bridge yesterday as Halifax's William Gradon

A Halifax man has been named as the victim of a fatal car crash in Sowerby Bridge yesterday.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 12th Sep 2023, 10:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 12:38 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

William Gradon, who was 31 and from Halifax, was the driver and only person in the black Mini One which hit a wall off Rochdale Road in the early hours of yesterday (Monday).

The crash happened near the junction with Lower Brockwell Lane at about 12.30am.

William was pronounced dead at the scene.

Flowers at the scene of the crash on Rochdale Road in Sowerby BridgeFlowers at the scene of the crash on Rochdale Road in Sowerby Bridge
Flowers at the scene of the crash on Rochdale Road in Sowerby Bridge
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

West Yorkshire Police closed the road for several hours yesterday while investigations took place.

The force’s major collision enquiry team is continuing to investigate what happened and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash or the movements of the car before the accident.

Anyone who can help should contact them on 101 or by using the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

Anyone with footage that might help is also being asked to contact the team, quoting log 0046 of September 11.

Related topics:HalifaxSowerby BridgePoliceWest Yorkshire Police