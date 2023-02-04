John Brown, from Elland, had been working when he died in an accident on the Elland exit slip road of the A629 last month.

Now one of his colleagues has started an online fundraiser to offer some support to the 54-year-old’s loved ones.

The collection’s organiser Peter Mitchell, from Holmfield in Halifax, said John was “the salt of the earth” and “loved helping people whenever he could”.

John Brown was the "salt of the earth"

"The police investigation could take 12 months or more as to how this has happened, and an inquest has now started,” Pete posts on the fundraising page.

"The coroner has finally released John’s body and the funeral will now go ahead at the end of the month.

"He has left behind his wife Sarah and his two sons, Mathew and Andrew. Johns’ wife Sarah is such a hard-working full-time carer for special needs children, working long days and also through the night.

"John was such an amazing character who, as well as being a recovery driver, was also a MOT tester and mechanic.

"He was the salt of earth and loved helping people whenever he could. I feel privileged to have called him my friend and work colleague.

"I really do appreciate that times are so hard for everybody, but any help would be greatly appreciated.”

A woman who was helped by Mr Brown on the night he died told the Courier what a ‘lovely bloke’ he was.

Erika Vronska, who works at Cafe Nero in Halifax, had broken down in Siddal and called the AA for help when they sent a man she believes was Mr Brown.

"What a lovely bloke he was - so friendly and happy,” she said.

"My thoughts go out to his family and friends. He was genuinely a lovely person and I felt very sad to hear about his passing.”

To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-widow-after-tragic-death-of-recovery-driver .