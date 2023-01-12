Erika Vronska, who works at Cafe Nero in Halifax, had broken down in Siddal and called the AA for help last night (Wednesday).

They sent a recovery truck which she believes was driven by the man who was later found with serious injuries under his truck on the Elland exit slip road of the A629.

She said: “He was the man that came out to help me with my car last night.

Calderdale Way, Halifax.

"What a lovely bloke he was - so friendly and happy.

"My thoughts go out to his family and friends. He was genuinely a lovely person and I felt very sad to hear about his passing today.”

As reported by the Courier earlier today, police were called to the scene by ambulance staff after the driver of the Renault recovery truck was found with serious injuries underneath the vehicle.

The man, aged in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police investigating the incident are appealing for anyone who may have seen the truck on the slip road or who may have dashcam footage of the truck at the time of the accident to get in touch.

Anyone who can help should call the Major Collision Enquiry Team on 101 or use the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting reference 0081 of January 12.

