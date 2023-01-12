John Brown was the recovery truck driver who died overnight on the Elland exit slip road of the A629.

One of his cousins, Kieran Williams, said: “He was such an amazing friendly guy. He would go to high heaven to help anybody.

"He was such a great cousin to me – picking me up for rugby. Just a true gent and an all round beautiful loving mate.”

He was a much-loved father

A woman who was helped by Mr Brown only last night has also spoken of what a ‘lovely bloke’ he was.

Erika Vronska, who works at Cafe Nero in Halifax, had broken down in Siddal and called the AA for help last night (Wednesday).

They sent a recovery truck which she believes was driven by Mr Brown.

She said: “What a lovely bloke he was - so friendly and happy.

"My thoughts go out to his family and friends.

"He was genuinely a lovely person and I felt very sad to hear about his passing today.”

As reported by the Courier earlier today, police were called to the scene by ambulance staff after the driver of a Renault recovery truck was found with serious injuries underneath the vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen the truck on the slip road or may have dashcam footage of the truck at the time of the accident to get in touch.

Anyone who can help should call the Major Collision Enquiry Team on 101.