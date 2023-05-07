News you can trust since 1853
Accident near Halifax today: Police shut major road in and out of Halifax after woman hit by car

Police shut a major road in and out of Halifax today after a woman was hit by a car.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 7th May 2023, 13:05 BST- 1 min read

Burnley Road was shut in both directions between Cote Hill and Friendly after the accident at around 12.20pm today (Sunday).

There were also reports of a child being with the woman.

Paramedics were called to help.

Police closed the road in both directionsPolice closed the road in both directions
Police at the scene told the Courier at around 12.30pm that they were hoping to reopen the road as soon as they could.

Related topics:PoliceHalifaxParamedics