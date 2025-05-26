Concerns are being voiced by some Calderdale parents about online safety for young people that are the same as those raised by TV show Adolescence.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Amanda Parsons-Hulse described the Netflix-produced psychological crime drama series as “powerful” and she had been contacted by parents concerned about the risk of similar issues in real life.

“It raises a lot of very powerful issues on online safety and knife crime and it just demonstrates that an outwardly normal but inwardly self-loathing and very susceptible young person can just be radicalised,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Parsons-Hulse (Lib Dem, Warley) said she had dealt with casework from parents concerned about their teenage child rarely leaving their room and knowing they were online.

Adolescence starred actor Stephen Graham

The TV series talked about issues such as male rage, masculine toxicity, online misogyny and involuntary celibacy as it was becoming clear young boys were particularly more at risk, she said.

Coun Parsons-Hulse, asking her question at a meeting of the full Calderdale Council, asked cabinet members for reassurance about what was doing to combat these risks.

“I’d like to be able to go back to these parents and say we’ve got a plan,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cabinet member for Children and Young People’s Services, Coun Adam Wilkinson, said cabinet members would be looking to implement online safety recommendations made by councillors in a recent scrutiny review.

“Anything we can do to support our children and young people who are going through these sorts of issues and being influenced by these people on social media, I think we need to do all we can,” he said.