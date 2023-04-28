Adventurer Ben Fogle helps Overgate Hospice raise more than £50,000 at business lunch

The event, held at The Arches at Dean Clough, was attended by over 50 businesses from across the region.

Hosted by Billy Wheadon, the day included an entertaining talk from special guest speaker, adventurer and presenter, Ben Fogle, and comedy sketch from comedian Martin Gold.

Excitement built in the room as guests were eager to be the top bidder during the auction which included a VIP package to Wimbledon, becoming a racehorse owner for a day, and seats at the top table with footballing legend Kevin Keegan OBE at next year’s Overgate Sporting Dinner.

Ben Fogle at the business lunch

The Overgate nursing assistants are at the very heart of the Hospice, providing personal and compassionate care for local people who are facing the end of their life. This year the hospice introduced a new fundraising activity called Calendar of Care which saw the business lunch guests sponsor a nursing assistant for a day, week or month of the year.

This alone raised over £10,000 for the hospice.

The event was kindly sponsored by IFT Wealth Management, DD Porter Construction, PIB Insurance, Michael Wilson & Son and Falconer Print & Packaging Ltd.

Jess Bailey, events fundraiser at Overgate, said: “Our second business lunch was another huge success and we are yet again so overwhelmed and humbled at the incredible generosity and support shown for the hospice from our community.”

Overgate's business lunch

Suzanne Benn, business partnerships manager at Overgate, commented: “It was great to see such a wide range of businesses come to support the hospice and enjoy the inspirational speech from Ben Fogle. I would particularly like to thank the event sponsors and all the businesses that donated a prize and helped to make the event a success.”

For more information on Overgate events, visit their website or contact them by email at [email protected]

Overgate Hospice has been at the heart of the Calderdale community for over 35 years and helps people with life-limiting illnesses.