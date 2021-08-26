Afghanistan crisis: How Calderdale is supporting refugees and what what you can do to help

New volunteers at St Augustine's Centre Steve Archer, Amanda Smith, Viv Jackson, Kyle Murtagh and Kay Jones along with Volunteers Administrator Rabia Zaka and Volunteers Manager Su Halliday.

St Augustine’s Centre in Halifax, which supports refugees and people seeking asylum, says it has been overwhelmed by the kind messages and inquiries about what local people can do.

“It just shows how many caring people are living in Calderdale,” said Centre Manager Sara Robinson. “It’s been heartwarming to see just how many people do care.”

The Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan has seen Kabul airport descend into chaos as British and American troops attempt to evacuate citizens and foreign nationals who have worked with their governments.

There are two families in Calderdale already who have come from the country who are being supported by St Augustine’s Centre and Calderdale Council.

More are expected and the centre is working with the council and Home Office on how best to assist these families who will have had to flee the country through no fault of their own.

Sara said they know that the refugees arriving will be “exceptionally traumatised” and the centre’s team will be helping them access professional therapy.

They also support integration, offering help with learning English and socialising.

Much of the focus these past weeks has been for former Afghan residents now living in Calderdale who still have friends and family there.

“They’re distraught and worried about the welfare of their families in Afghanistan,” said Sara. “They know some have had to go into hiding because they were working with the US and UK military and others are at risk of persecution because they are a minority or because of their sexuality

“We’ve had someone saying their brother is in hiding and another whose father had been killed.

“We’re doing what we can to be there for them.”

Over the past two weeks Halifax's MP Holly Lynch has been holding surgeries at Calderdale’s specialist centre for people seeking asylum, refugees and local people seeking support, St Augustine’s Centre, for people from Afghanistan.

She has called for the international community to work together.

“Like so many others, I’ve been incredibly concerned about the continuing crisis in Afghanistan,” she said.

“Over the last few days I’ve met with Afghan nationals being supported at St Augustine’s Centre here in Halifax who are desperately worried about their relatives back home.

“Most of those people have already had to flee the Taliban, having worked for US and British troops, and we have a responsibility to return that support. The lack of preparation and foresight from our Government and other international partners in the rush to withdraw from the region has been painful to observe.

“We can and must work together as an international community to assist those we have a debt to, as well as holding the Taliban to account in the hope that the country doesn’t regress to the place it was 20 years ago.”

St Augustine’s Centre has had 29 new volunteers come forward since the crisis in Afghanistan hit the headlines last week. Many more have signed up for the centre’s newsletter.

As well as supporting refugees and asylum seekers, the centre runs a twice-weekly community lunch which is open to all.

St Augustine's Centre is looking for old mobiles and laptops which its tech team can repair and give to refugees.

It also welcomes any donations of money or new toiletries.

Volunteers and befrienders are always needed, particularly anyone with painting or woodwork skills who can offer their time next week.