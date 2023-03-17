After more than two years in kennels, underdog Beau lands paws in forever home with Halifax couple

Two-year-old Lurcher, Beau, was found as a stray at just six-months-old. A problem with his front legs made it awkward for him to walk so the Dogs Trust team quickly settled him in to a comfortable kennel and were reassured by the expert vet team that his condition would improve with very gentle exercise.

Beau was quickly adopted, but after a lot of upheaval in his young life, he struggled to settle in his new environment and was returned to Dogs Trust Leeds so the training team could work on his behaviour needs.

After months of hard work by his trainers to boost his confidence, Beau came on leaps and bounds and his newfound confidence made it easier to teach him new things and his behaviour improved.

After many months searching for the right match, the wait finally came to an end earlier this month when David and Mark Aspin from Halifax adopted him after visiting the rehoming centre for two months to get to know him.

Amanda Sands, Rehoming Centre Manager at Dogs Trust Leeds, said: “Beau was one of our Underdogs - dogs that have been with us for six months or more - so we were very happy, if not a little teary when we found him his happy ending.

“It took many months to find the right match for Beau.

"Thankfully, David and Mark were happy to work with us for as long as needed for Beau to get to know them and they visited the rehoming centre weekly to build up this bond.

Beau with his new owners

“Beau then progressed to regular home visits and he made it quite clear he liked it there, and the rest is history!

“Seeing our dogs go to their new homes is why we do the job we do, and we are all absolutely delighted Beau has finally landed on all four paws with his dog-dads!”

David said: “Beau has officially stolen our hearts! He is one special lad and we feel very lucky to have been able to give him a home.

“We understood that Beau needed a slow adoption, and we were more than willing to put in the time to find the right dog for us. Every time we saw him, we got more and more used to each other and it was a lovely thing to experience – we used to look forward to our weekly visits.

Beau has found a forever home after waiting more than two years

“When the team felt he was ready, Beau came out to our home to get used to his new surroundings and he did brilliantly! He plonked himself on the sofa and made it very obvious he was here to stay! We can’t imagine life without Beau now!”