Age UK Calderdale awarded grant for minibus to reduce isolation among older people
The Community Foundation For Calderdale has awarded a grant to Age UK Calderdale and Kirklees for an electric minibus in order to reduce isolation for older people.
Dr Lis Boulton, Chair of the Board of Trustees at Age UK Calderdale and Kirklees, said: "Over the pandemic, the most vulnerable in our society have been adversely affected in many ways.
"The measures of social isolation suggest that older people using social care have less social contact than others, and that their social contact is lower in Calderdale than the national average.
"The national average is 46 per cent whilst the local figure is 53.7 per cent.
"The minibus will transport older people to the Age UK wellbeing centres so that they can socialise, feel valued and included in wider community life."
Steve Duncan, CEO of Community Foundation For Calderdale, said: “Travel is responsible for 40 per cent of Calderdale’s carbon footprint and the new electric minibus will help contribute to Calderdale Council's Vision 2024 plan of being carbon neutral by 2038.”