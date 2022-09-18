Age UK Calderdale awarded grant for minibus to reduce isolation among older people

Dr Lis Boulton, Chair of the Board of Trustees at Age UK Calderdale and Kirklees, said: "Over the pandemic, the most vulnerable in our society have been adversely affected in many ways.

"The measures of social isolation suggest that older people using social care have less social contact than others, and that their social contact is lower in Calderdale than the national average.

"The national average is 46 per cent whilst the local figure is 53.7 per cent.

Photo: Age UK

"The minibus will transport older people to the Age UK wellbeing centres so that they can socialise, feel valued and included in wider community life."