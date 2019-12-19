Age UK Calderdale chief helps organise pug dog event

The chief executive of Age UK Calderdale and Kirklees helped organise a special event where students got up close with some adorable animals as part of her role with the Pug Dog Welfare Rescue Association (PDWRA).

Lisa Butland, who is the Yorkshire Re-Homing Co-ordinator for PDWRA, helped ensure that some of the association’s pugs could visit DIGS Student Accommodation at Storthes Park Hall.

The PDWRA team

DIGS organise between 10 and 15 free activities each week to help the students settle into their new home.

PDWRA is a charity which was established over 45 years ago and is run entirely by volunteers, so far this year they have helped over 380 pugs and spent over £202,000 on vet’s fees, so fundraising is vital to continue their work.

Lisa said: “It’s a great partnership with DIGS and lovely to be able to host an event on my own patch; the students happily take time out to enjoy walks with the pugs and cuddles while the owners get the opportunity to talk about our work and plan the next event.”

For more information on the association, contact Lisa on LisaPDWRA@gmail.com.