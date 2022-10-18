Age UK in Todmorden calls on people to join their 2022 challenge by having a clear out

Syed Salman, Shop Manager at the Age UK shop in Todmorden said: “We are calling on everybody in Todmorden to sort through last season’s wears and donate any unwanted, quality items to your local Age UK shop as part of our 2022 Challenge.

“Not only is this a great time to have a sort out and part with any items that you don’t use anymore, but you’ll also be helping Age UK as we will turn every bag of donated items into bags more support for older people. So do have a big clear out and drop in your donation bags today!”