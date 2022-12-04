Age UK shop in Todmorden encourages people to have a pre-Christmas clear out in final call for the 2022 Challenge

Encouraging everyone to make space for merry making, the Age UK shop in Todmorden is calling on the local community to have a pre-Christmas clear out and donate their unwanted items to the Charity.

The plea comes as Age UK gets ready to wrap up the 2022 Challenge, which aims to help the Charity’s shops receive 2.2 million bags of donations by the end of the year.

So far over 2 million bags have been donated to Age UK shops across the country, with items sold on to be loved again and funds raised going towards vital services supporting older people who may have no one else to turn to. But the challenge isn’t over and the Age UK shop in Todmorden is urging people to continue supporting the appeal ahead of the festive season.

Age UK Todmorden. Picture: Google Street View

Syed Ashraf, Shop Manager at the Age UK shop in Todmorden said; “Whether you want to declutter your home before your guests arrive, or free up room for more goodies, pre-Christmas is the best time to have a clear out. We accept everything from decorations that no longer match your colour scheme, to last year’s Christmas jumper. All we ask is that they are good quality so we can sell them on to be loved and used again.

“As well as doing your bit for the environment by recycling and reducing landfill, you will be helping Age UK raise much-needed funds to support older people across the country, including those who may be alone or have no one to turn to this Christmas time. Age UK’s 2022 Challenge aims to turn every bag donated into bags more support for older people across the UK. Your donations can help ensure that Age UK can be there for every older person who needs us this Christmas and beyond.”

The Age UK shop in Todmorden is also encouraging people to make their donations worth an extra 25 per cent for the Charity by signing up to Gift Aid.

Simply filling out a basic form when dropping off donations means Age UK will receive an extra 25p from the government for every £1 that is raised from donated goods and it won’t cost you a penny.