Age UK shop in Todmorden is urging shoppers to pick up a festive bargain and help raise funds to support lonely older people this Christmas
From presents, toys and stocking fillers, party outfits and accessories, the Age UK Todmorden shop has a range of items to help make the holidays extra special, whilst helping the charity raise money to support lonely older people.
Items available include festive homeware and decorations, clothing and accessories and a range of pre-loved items including books, toys and games for even the hardest-to-please gift recipient.
It’s also the last chance for shoppers to get their hands on limited-edition items from The Wombles, who have been working with Age UK to encourage people to become more sustainable.
Celebrating The Wombles 50th anniversary, products available in Age UK shops include badges, calendars and a range of greeting cards.
This Christmas Age UK will once again be raising awareness of older people who find themselves feeling lonely and isolated throughout the year, but especially at Christmas time. Nearly a million older people across the UK say they often feel lonely.
Money raised from Age UK’s charity shops helps to fund vital services, such as the Charity’s free Advice line and Telephone Friendship Services. As well as being sustainable and saving money, every purchase made in the Age UK Todmorden shop will also help support older people through their hardest days.
Shelley Ashcroft Manager at the Age UK Todmorden shop, said: “We’re excited to be getting the Age UK Todmorden shop ready for Christmas and have a wide range of clothes, toys, books and other items that could make individual gifts for family and friends.
“Shopping in the Age UK Todmorden shop is the great way of finding affordable and unique items, whilst helping to reduce waste and landfill.
"All items sold help raise much-needed funds for Age UK, so they Charity can continue to supporting lonely older people throughout the festive season and beyond.”
Age UK has over 250 shops across England and Wales, which are reliant on the generous donations of the local community to keep the shelves stocked and are supported by a team of dedicated staff and volunteers.