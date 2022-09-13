News you can trust since 1853
Air ambulance called after teen found hurt near Mytholmroyd

The air ambulance and police were called this afternoon after a teenage boy was found hurt near Mytholmroyd.

By Sarah Fitton
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 2:45 pm

Officers were deployed shortly after being called at 12.22pm to an address near the village.

The teen was taken to hospital where he was being treated for injuries described as “non-life-threatening”.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.”

Yorkshire Air Ambulance confirmed it had been called out to Mytholmroyd. One of their helicopters is understood to have landed near Moderna Way.

