Air ambulance called to help 'much-loved' Calderdale junior footballer after injury

An air ambulance was deployed after a Calderdale junior footballer was injured during a match.

The youngster was playing for Elland Junior Football Club’s under 17s team when he broke his ankle on Sunday.

He has been told he will need surgery and will not play football for some time.

The club has expressed its thanks to paramedics and everyone who helped after the accident.

The air ambulance was called to help the teen

They said the boy is a “much-loved player”.

"The under 17 team players, coaches and club are sending so much love and support to him and wish him a well recovery,” the club posted.

"This incident has really highlighted the love and compassion that grassroots brings to the community and his dad, who is also a coach of the team, has been in touch to express his thanks to everyone who was at the scene supporting his son at this difficult time.

"Thanks from the family goes to our other coach and all the under 17s parents and players.

"A special thanks goes to the Norristhorpe Junior FC coach, his players and parents in doing what they could to help with the situation. Here at Elland Juniors, we hope that you are all okay.

"His parents and the club would also like to thank the ambulance and air ambulance service that attended the scene and the amazing work they did to make him as comfortable as possible.

"Their arrival was timely and the professional work and compassion they showed was outstanding.