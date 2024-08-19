Air ambulance in Brighouse: Tragedy as person dies at Calderdale sports club after paramedics and air ambulance called
A person has died at a Calderdale sports club.
An air ambulance and two ambulances were called to Brighouse Sports Club, on Russell Way in Brighouse, on Saturday afternoon to a report of a “medical incident”.
But the person could not be saved.
A spokesperson for Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust said: “An emergency call was received at 5.06pm on Saturday afternoon to report a medical incident at Brighouse Sports Club.
"A number of resources attended the scene, including two ambulances, a critical care paramedic and an air ambulance.
"Sadly, despite the efforts of bystanders and clinical staff, the person passed away.”