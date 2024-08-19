Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A person has died at a Calderdale sports club.

An air ambulance and two ambulances were called to Brighouse Sports Club, on Russell Way in Brighouse, on Saturday afternoon to a report of a “medical incident”.

But the person could not be saved.

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust said: “An emergency call was received at 5.06pm on Saturday afternoon to report a medical incident at Brighouse Sports Club.

"A number of resources attended the scene, including two ambulances, a critical care paramedic and an air ambulance.

"Sadly, despite the efforts of bystanders and clinical staff, the person passed away.”