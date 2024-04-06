Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The helicopter drew a crowd of people when it stopped on Savile Park Moor, near Manor Heath Park, just before 4pm.

Two police cars were also parked up by the moor and several police officers were on the moor by the helicopter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One officer told the Courier the air ambulance was there to pick up crew, and police had been asked to help make sure the area was clear of people for landing and taking off again.

The air ambulance landed on Savile Park Moor in Halifax this afternoon

If you have any concerns or information about crime in your area, you can call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.