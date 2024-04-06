Air ambulance in Halifax: This is why police and an air ambulance were spotted in Halifax today
and live on Freeview channel 276
The helicopter drew a crowd of people when it stopped on Savile Park Moor, near Manor Heath Park, just before 4pm.
Two police cars were also parked up by the moor and several police officers were on the moor by the helicopter.
One officer told the Courier the air ambulance was there to pick up crew, and police had been asked to help make sure the area was clear of people for landing and taking off again.
If you have any concerns or information about crime in your area, you can call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.
Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
If you have a story you would like the Courier to cover, you can contact us via email at [email protected]