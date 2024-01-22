Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police were called to Mixenden by the ambulance service who were trying to help the child at 10.09am yesterday.

An air ambulance is also understood to have been deployed.

The girl was taken to hospital but could not be saved.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “There are believed to be no suspicious circumstances regarding the death and the coroner’s office has been informed.