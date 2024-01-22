News you can trust since 1853
Air ambulance in Halifax: Tragedy as 10-year-old Halifax girl dies after being found unresponsive

A 10-year-old Halifax girl has died after being found unresponsive.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 13:43 GMT
Updated 22nd Jan 2024, 13:43 GMT
Police were called to Mixenden by the ambulance service who were trying to help the child at 10.09am yesterday.

An air ambulance is also understood to have been deployed.

The girl was taken to hospital but could not be saved.

An air ambulance is also understood to have been called to help the girlAn air ambulance is also understood to have been called to help the girl
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “There are believed to be no suspicious circumstances regarding the death and the coroner’s office has been informed.

"The incident is being treated as a sudden death in childhood and we ask that people consider the family and respect their privacy at what is clearly a very difficult time for them.”

