Air ambulance in Halifax: Tragedy as 10-year-old Halifax girl dies after being found unresponsive
A 10-year-old Halifax girl has died after being found unresponsive.
Police were called to Mixenden by the ambulance service who were trying to help the child at 10.09am yesterday.
An air ambulance is also understood to have been deployed.
The girl was taken to hospital but could not be saved.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “There are believed to be no suspicious circumstances regarding the death and the coroner’s office has been informed.
"The incident is being treated as a sudden death in childhood and we ask that people consider the family and respect their privacy at what is clearly a very difficult time for them.”