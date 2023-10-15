Visitors to Hebden Bridge have been enjoying a pumpkin-packed weekend.

The Hebden Bridge Pumpkin Trail has seen people flocking to the town to spot cleverly-carved pumpkins, take part in free family workshops and see a pumpkin transformed into a T-Rex over the two-day event.

All of the pumpkin scenes which were scattered across the town were based on different areas of the globe and explored how climate change will affect habitats based on the choices we make.

There was also an eco-fair with stalls offering information about energy-saving solutions from Calderdale Green New Deal, the chance to give broken items a fresh lease on life at the Mytholmroyd Repair Cafe, and the chance to learn about plastic waste reduction from the Women's Institute and Weightsed.

Fair Share and Calder Food Support shard their mission to promote affordable, sustainable food and there were details about nature conservation opportunities with Brearly Fields, High Hirst Woodmeadow, and Hardcastle Craggs.

The event was organised by Hebden Royd Town Council in partnership with sculptor experts Sand in Your Eye and Hebden Bridge Rotary Club.

Photos by Jim Fitton

1 . All our photos of autumn fun in the sun with important climate message at Hebden Bridge Pumpkin Trail From the left, Nick Siddle, Helen Wilson, Mya Jassim, 10, Kirsty Shires and Chloe Jassim, six. Photo: Jim Fitton Photo Sales

2 . All our photos of autumn fun in the sun with important climate message at Hebden Bridge Pumpkin Trail Charlotte Martin and Milo Martin. five, choose a pumpkin. Photo: Jim Fitton Photo Sales

3 . All our photos of autumn fun in the sun with important climate message at Hebden Bridge Pumpkin Trail Peter McKenna from Sand in Your Eye. Photo: Jim Fitton Photo Sales

4 . All our photos of autumn fun in the sun with important climate message at Hebden Bridge Pumpkin Trail Freya Nicholas, four, has her face painted. Photo: Jim Fitton Photo Sales