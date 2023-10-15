All our photos of autumn fun in the sun with important climate message at Hebden Bridge Pumpkin Trail

News you can trust since 1853
Visitors to Hebden Bridge have been enjoying a pumpkin-packed weekend.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 15th Oct 2023, 18:12 BST
Updated 15th Oct 2023, 18:12 BST

The Hebden Bridge Pumpkin Trail has seen people flocking to the town to spot cleverly-carved pumpkins, take part in free family workshops and see a pumpkin transformed into a T-Rex over the two-day event.

All of the pumpkin scenes which were scattered across the town were based on different areas of the globe and explored how climate change will affect habitats based on the choices we make.

There was also an eco-fair with stalls offering information about energy-saving solutions from Calderdale Green New Deal, the chance to give broken items a fresh lease on life at the Mytholmroyd Repair Cafe, and the chance to learn about plastic waste reduction from the Women's Institute and Weightsed.

Fair Share and Calder Food Support shard their mission to promote affordable, sustainable food and there were details about nature conservation opportunities with Brearly Fields, High Hirst Woodmeadow, and Hardcastle Craggs.

The event was organised by Hebden Royd Town Council in partnership with sculptor experts Sand in Your Eye and Hebden Bridge Rotary Club.

Photos by Jim Fitton

From the left, Nick Siddle, Helen Wilson, Mya Jassim, 10, Kirsty Shires and Chloe Jassim, six.

From the left, Nick Siddle, Helen Wilson, Mya Jassim, 10, Kirsty Shires and Chloe Jassim, six. Photo: Jim Fitton

Charlotte Martin and Milo Martin. five, choose a pumpkin.

Charlotte Martin and Milo Martin. five, choose a pumpkin. Photo: Jim Fitton

Peter McKenna from Sand in Your Eye.

Peter McKenna from Sand in Your Eye. Photo: Jim Fitton

Freya Nicholas, four, has her face painted.

Freya Nicholas, four, has her face painted. Photo: Jim Fitton

