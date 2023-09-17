All our photos of budding firefighters, police officers and more at yesterday's Halifax Fire Station open day

Aspiring firefighters had the chance to try on a helmet for size and have a go with a hose at Halifax Fire Station’s open day yesterday (Saturday).

Crowds flocked to the station on Skircoat Moor Road to learn more about what the life-saving job entails and enjoy a feast of entertainment.

There were demonstrations by West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service as well as the chance to chat to firefighters.

Officers from West Yorkshire Police were on hand to chat to people about their roles, as were volunteers from Calder Valley Search and Rescue Team.

Members of Halifax Panthers made a guest appearance and there were rides, face painting and a wide variety of stalls.

All proceeds will go to The Firefighters Charity, which offers specialist, life-long support for members of the UK fire services community.

Anyone who sees a fire in progress should call West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service on 999.

For information about checking smoke alarms and other home fire safety advice or to book a free safe and well visit, go to the service’s website at https://www.westyorksfire.gov.uk/safety

