News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown
Firefighter James Barker with Marshall -Marley Hanson at Halifax Fire Station open dayFirefighter James Barker with Marshall -Marley Hanson at Halifax Fire Station open day
Firefighter James Barker with Marshall -Marley Hanson at Halifax Fire Station open day

All our photos of budding firefighters, police officers and more at yesterday's Halifax Fire Station open day

Aspiring firefighters had the chance to try on a helmet for size and have a go with a hose at Halifax Fire Station’s open day yesterday (Saturday).
By Sarah Fitton
Published 17th Sep 2023, 17:56 BST
Updated 17th Sep 2023, 18:01 BST

Crowds flocked to the station on Skircoat Moor Road to learn more about what the life-saving job entails and enjoy a feast of entertainment.

There were demonstrations by West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service as well as the chance to chat to firefighters.

Officers from West Yorkshire Police were on hand to chat to people about their roles, as were volunteers from Calder Valley Search and Rescue Team.

Members of Halifax Panthers made a guest appearance and there were rides, face painting and a wide variety of stalls.

All proceeds will go to The Firefighters Charity, which offers specialist, life-long support for members of the UK fire services community.

Anyone who sees a fire in progress should call West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service on 999.

For information about checking smoke alarms and other home fire safety advice or to book a free safe and well visit, go to the service’s website at https://www.westyorksfire.gov.uk/safety

Firefighter Amy Joemagi with Tomas Kababe at Halifax Fire Station open day

1. All our photos of budding firefighters, police officers and more at yesterday's Halifax Fire Station open day

Firefighter Amy Joemagi with Tomas Kababe at Halifax Fire Station open day Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Photo Sales
Anaya, Khaira and Alaui Jamiel at Halifax Fire Station open day

2. All our photos of budding firefighters, police officers and more at yesterday's Halifax Fire Station open day

Anaya, Khaira and Alaui Jamiel at Halifax Fire Station open day Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Photo Sales
Halifax Fire Station open day

3. All our photos of budding firefighters, police officers and more at yesterday's Halifax Fire Station open day

Halifax Fire Station open day Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Photo Sales
Halifax Fire Station open day

4. All our photos of budding firefighters, police officers and more at yesterday's Halifax Fire Station open day

Halifax Fire Station open day Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:West Yorkshire PoliceHalifax Panthers