Amazing 15 medal win for Halifax karate kids

These young Halifax karate enthusiasts are celebrating winning an impressive 15 medals at just one competition.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 18th Mar 2023, 12:27 GMT- 1 min read

The squad from Shugyou Shotokan Karate, who train at Dean Clough, together won five gold, five silver and five bronze medals at their most recent tournament.

The club, run by Nick Broadbent, runs several different classes for different ages and abilities every week.

For more information, visit http://www.shugyoukarate.co.uk/

The group won an impressive amount of medals
