"An amazing accomplishment" - Three students from Halifax qualify for Dance World Cup
J Sathyaveer, 13, Filip Malinowski, 12, and Elis Farrar-Smith, 13, automatically gained places in the England team to attend the event, dubbed the Olympics of Dance, which runs from June 27 to July 6, due to their performances in the qualifiers.
All three have been training at Studio 59, on Shaw Lane, in hip-hop, commercial and breaking styles and were all were performing solos in the boys street dance category.
All solos were choreographed by teachers Tori Robynn, Tyler Morrell and Rio Samuels.
In order to qualify for a place on the England team, they had to score at least 70 per cent and place one to five in their category.
The studio also have other students who placed six to 10 in various categories, solos/duets and teams for whom places on the team are pending dependent on any movement in the next few weeks.
"The standard of competition is exceptionally high and we cannot be more proud of each and everyone of our students who entered the qualifying round," said Tori, "all scoring 80 per cent and above and coming in the top 50 places in England.
"All of this on our very first time entering the competition!
"We are exceptionally proud of all of the performance of all our students entered and given the level of competition, being able to provide students for Team England is an amazing accomplishment for those involved.
"Everything is as a result of the wider team here and all the teachers deserve credit.”