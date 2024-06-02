Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rugby League clubs across West Yorkshire have been paying tribute to Rob Burrow, who has sadly passed away at the age of 41.

The former rugby league ace was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND) in December 2019.

Leeds Rhinos, where Burrow starred for 17 years in a sparkling one-club career, announced the sad news earlier today (Sunday).

And clubs around the region have been paying their respects to Burrow on social media site X, formerly Twitter.

Castleford Tigers posted: “Castleford Tigers are saddened to learn of the passing of Rob Burrow.

“Thoughts are with the Burrow family, @leedsrhinos and the wider Rugby League and MND Community at this time.”

Championship leaders Wakefield Trinity posted: “Everyone at Wakefield Trinity would like to pass on our thoughts and prayers to Rob’s friends and family during this time. He was a true inspiration to everyone in RL and beyond.

“He will be sorely missed.”

Local neighbours Featherstone Rovers wrote:

“Everyone at Featherstone Rovers would like to pass on our thoughts and prayers to Rob’s friends and family during this time.”

Dewsbury Rams said: “Everyone at Dewsbury Rams is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Rob Burrow.

“We would like to offer our condolences to Rob’s family and friends at this very difficult time.”

Batley Bulldogs posted: “All at Batley Bulldogs are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of the inspirational Rob Burrow.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Rob’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.”

Halifax Panthers issued a statement saying: “Halifax Panthers are saddened to hear of the passing of former Great Britain international Rob Burrow. An inspiration on and off the field, battling to the very end

“Our most sincere condolences go out to all his family and friends at this incredibly sad time. RIP Rob. A true inspiration.”

The town’s football club, FC Halifax Town, also paid tribute.

“Everyone at FC Halifax Town would like to send their condolences to Rob Burrow's family and friends, following the sad news of his passing at the age of 41,” the club’s post read. “Rest in peace, Rob.”

The Rugby Football League (RFL), the sport’s governing body, posted:

“Rob Burrow was an outstanding Rugby League player, for club and country. Since December 2019, his courage and humanity - allied to that of his family, friends and former Leeds Rhinos team-mates, led by Kevin Sinfield CBE - has transcended sport.

“We send our love, support and sympathy to Lindsey, the children, Geoff and Irene, and the rest of his family - and we pay tribute to a Rugby League hero.”