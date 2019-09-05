Andy’s Man Club all set for UK tour to mark World Suicide Prevention Day

To mark World Suicide Prevention Day on September 10, Andy’s Man Club will visit all of their 22 club locations plus town and cities in between.

Travelling on two huge tour buses, over 40 volunteers from the group, which was founded in Halifax, including facilitators of the groups will take part, along with trustees.

An Andy's Man Club tour bus

They will be spending time in each of the town centres of their locations, handing out goodie bags, 60,000 leaflets, thousands of wristbands and having conversations on the streets with the aim of raising awareness of their groups.

Luke Ambler, founder of Andy’s Man Club said: “For world suicide prevention day - we are doing a huge awareness event this weekend by touring all 22 town and cities where we have groups.

“We are leaving Halifax at 9am and stopping at 9/9:05am at North bridge to meet volunteers who are willing to give up Saturday morning to go and hand out leaflets and wristbands and start conversations.”

The tour will take place on Saturday and Sunday and visit West Yorkshire, Scotland, Manchester, Exeter and Plymouth amongst others.

Luke Ambler, a former Halifax rugby league player has earned plaudits from all corners of the globe for his campaigning.

The 28-year-old set up the newly-crowned charity in memory of his brother-in-law Andy Roberts, who tragically killed himself in 2016 at the age of just 23.