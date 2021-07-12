Andy's Man Club founder Luke Ambler nominated for national award

Halifax's Luke Ambler has been put forward for a national award

By sarah fitton
Monday, 12th July 2021, 8:53 pm
Updated Monday, 12th July 2021, 8:56 pm
Luke Ambler

The former professional rugby player turned mental health campaigner who set up Andy's Man Club has been nominate for a National Lottery award for outstanding work in the community.

The club, which Luke started after his brother-in-law Andy Roberts died by suicide in 2016, encourages men to talk openly about their feelings.

Five years later, it now operates in 50 locations across the UK with a network of more than 250 volunteers offering peer-to-peer support groups for men over the age of 18.

National Lottery funding has been used to run sport-based social activities, advice and support for men in the community for one of the Andy's Man Clubs in the north-west of England.

The National Lottery Awards aims to find the nation's favourite National Lottery-funded people and projects, celebrating the inspirational individuals and groups who do extraordinary things in their community.

Next month a panel, made up of representatives of The National Lottery and partners, will decide the winners in each category from a shortlist of five.

Winners will be revealed in the Autumn and will receive a £3,000 cash prize for their organisation as well as a trophy.

“I am extremely grateful and honoured to be nominated for a 2021 National Lottery Award," said Luke.

"The National Lottery is sensational in helping causes achieve their goals and dreams and, in turn, help people.

“To be nominated is just phenomenal."

National LotteryMan ClubHalifax