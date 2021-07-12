Andy's Man Club founder Luke Ambler nominated for national award

Luke Ambler

The former professional rugby player turned mental health campaigner who set up Andy's Man Club has been nominate for a National Lottery award for outstanding work in the community.

The club, which Luke started after his brother-in-law Andy Roberts died by suicide in 2016, encourages men to talk openly about their feelings.

Five years later, it now operates in 50 locations across the UK with a network of more than 250 volunteers offering peer-to-peer support groups for men over the age of 18.

National Lottery funding has been used to run sport-based social activities, advice and support for men in the community for one of the Andy's Man Clubs in the north-west of England.

The National Lottery Awards aims to find the nation's favourite National Lottery-funded people and projects, celebrating the inspirational individuals and groups who do extraordinary things in their community.

Next month a panel, made up of representatives of The National Lottery and partners, will decide the winners in each category from a shortlist of five.

Winners will be revealed in the Autumn and will receive a £3,000 cash prize for their organisation as well as a trophy.

“I am extremely grateful and honoured to be nominated for a 2021 National Lottery Award," said Luke.

"The National Lottery is sensational in helping causes achieve their goals and dreams and, in turn, help people.