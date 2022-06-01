Andy’s Man Club is group’s charity of the year

Staff at the housing association nominated 26 other charities, with Andy’s Man Club capturing the donation of £1,000.
Cancer Research UK came second with a donation of £500 and Child Brain Injury Trust placed third with a £250 donation to the cause.
Set up last year, all staff are given the opportunity to nominate a charity for the award.
After the initial donation, Together Housing will support the charity for 12 months, helping with promotion and raising funds.
Neil Waine, project development champion at Andy’s Mans Club, said: “We are delighted to have been named Together Housing’s charity of the year.
“We can’t wait to start supporting staff and users of Together over the coming year and continuing to get in front of more and more people. Suicide is the biggest killer of men under 50 in the UK, and it is vital that we are able to keep spreading our message, #ItsOkayToTalk, far and wide.”