Andy’s Man Club moving back to The Shay after two years away
Andy’s Man Club’s original group - AMC Halifax Central - is moving back to The Shay Stadium after two years away due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Thursday, 16th September 2021, 3:01 pm
The Shay is synonymous with Andy’s Man Club and its origins, and will return to The Shay on September 20 at 7pm, continuing every Monday night, excluding Bank Holidays, for the foreseeable future.
Andy’s Man Club said they would like to thank Halifax YMCA and Arden Road Social Club for their support to keep the group open throughout the pandemic.