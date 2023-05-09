News you can trust since 1853
Andy's Man Club's first ever fundraising event set to take place in July

Mental health charity Andy’s Man Club is organising its first ever fundraising event - a 10k run at Delamere Forest - on July 16.

By Tom Scargill
Published 9th May 2023, 14:54 BST- 1 min read

The event has been organised by Andy’s Man Club, which was first established in Halifax town centre in 2016, in partnership with Forestry England.

All proceeds will be donated to Andy’s Man Club to help support the expansion of the charity and the upkeep of all their groups nationwide.

This run is open to participants of all backgrounds, whether they are experienced runners or attempting the distance for the first time.

Delamere Forest. (Photo credit PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)Delamere Forest. (Photo credit PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)
If you would like to know more information, you can email [email protected]

