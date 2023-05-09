Andy's Man Club's first ever fundraising event set to take place in July
Mental health charity Andy’s Man Club is organising its first ever fundraising event - a 10k run at Delamere Forest - on July 16.
The event has been organised by Andy’s Man Club, which was first established in Halifax town centre in 2016, in partnership with Forestry England.
All proceeds will be donated to Andy’s Man Club to help support the expansion of the charity and the upkeep of all their groups nationwide.
This run is open to participants of all backgrounds, whether they are experienced runners or attempting the distance for the first time.
If you would like to know more information, you can email [email protected]