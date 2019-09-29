Anger as Calderdale village is left 'cut off' from public transport due to roadworks

Residents in a Calderdale village who rely on public transport have been left “cut off” during the day while three weeks of roadworks are carried out, says a councillor.

Coun Paul Bellenger (Lib Dem, Greetland and Stainland) said he was pleased road resurfacing work at Stainland was being carried but criticised lack of arrangements put in place for people who rely on bus services in the village of Sowood.

The council has apologised for any inconvenience to residents but says planning with bus companies had taken place prior to work being scheduled and some arrangements have been made.

Stainland Road is being carried out from the junction with Bowling Green Road in Stainland village, through Sowood to the Kirklees boundary in Outlane.

It is now under way and is scheduled to be completed by October 18.

Coun Bellnger has criticised the council because he says the roadworks are cutting off residents in Sowood reliant on public transport to get to the doctors or otherwise go about their business and says there has been “a severe lack of communication although work has been planned for months.”

He says the usual bus which runs via Stainland from Huddersfield is not running while buses from Halifax will come as far as Bowling Green but no further as they can’t get through to Sowood and similar areas.

“For me its really poor that people should have to suffer.

“I think it is good that the road is being resurfaced.

“However, the planning of it has been shambolic,” said Coun Bellenger.

But the council’s Cabinet member for Regeneration and Resources, Coun Jane Scullion (Lab, Luddenden Foot), said the essential work involved planing and resurfacing the road.

“We know this work is welcomed by many residents and businesses along this route, but we’re also aware of the disruption roadworks can cause.

“The road needs to be fully closed to ensure the safety of road users and the workforce, however, we’ve limited the time of this closure to reduce disruption as much as possible. Access for emergency vehicles and pedestrians will be maintained at all times,” she said.

Coun Scullion said the closure was scheduled for Monday to Friday until and including October 18.

“These times were chosen following consultation with bus companies to ensure the busiest services are unaffected.

“It was agreed in preference to overnight closures to avoid the potential noise disturbance caused by the works,” she said.

Bus services are being diverted during the closure period and the council is also providing a temporary hourly shuttle service for the duration of the works, to link Sowood with Elland, West Vale, Holywell Green and Stainland.

“This will allow residents to connect with alternative public transport services,” said Coun Scullion.

Afternoon school buses from Brooksbank and Crossley Heath are being accommodated and will be escorted through the site by contractors, she said.

“We’ve tried to keep residents, businesses and schools fully informed of the arrangements, and those on the route will all have received a letter notifying of the works.

“Warning signs have been in place for over a week and several businesses have been contacted in person.

“We apologise for the inconvenience these works may cause and we’re happy to offer further guidance for any residents or businesses struggling with access arrangements as a result of the works,” said Coun Scullion.

People can do so by calling 01422 288002 or emailing highways&engineering@calderdale.gov.uk