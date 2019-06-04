Anger over revised plan for care home on former Hipperholme Grammar School site

Angry residents have voiced their objections to a care home complex being built on the site of a former school.

Torsion Care has submitted proposals to Calderdale Council for a three storey, 66-bed new care home in Hipperholme.

The project would see the demolition of the former Hipperholme Grammar School building on Wakefield Road.

However, nearby residents have raised concerns about the revised plans after developers originally submitted an application to build 15 detached and semi-detached homes.

Hipperholme and Lightcliffe Councillor George Robinson said residents recently held a public meeting to discuss the application, which has now received 43 objections in a short period of time.

“Residents are rightly concerned. Traffic and poor air quality are existing issues in Hipperholme. This application is in a totally unsuitable place,” said Coun Robinson (Conservative).

“The local congestion will not only be worsened by the application, however it also presents reckless risks for care home residents who may require urgent medical care. I urge local residents to object.”

Coun Robinson has asked for the application to be reviewed by the council’s planning committee, should planning officers recommend to permit.

He said the key issues over the development are congestion, dangerous levels of air quality, and access to the site by emergency vehicles when congestion already surpasses the access point.

The school revealed in 2017 that it would be starting the new term under one roof as it merged its junior and senior school onto its existing site in Bramley Lane.

Following the merger, Hipperholme Grammar School’s junior school site in Wakefield Road went up for sale.

Residents and the community have until June 11 to have their say on the care home development.

