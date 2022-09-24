Angry Elland traders urge rethink on town's regeneration plans

Petitions have been placed in shops across the town calling for Calderdale Council to reconsider its regeneration plans.

Whilst traders are supportive of much of the council’s vision, they do not want to lose what they say is a vital car park at the bottom of Coronation Street.

They say the council wants to turn into a “sitting out” area.

Coronation Street Car Park, Elland

As reported by the Courier, the owner of Rex Cinema say the loss of parking would put the much-loved cinema’s future in jeopardy.

Kimberley Parry, Managing Director of BAC Outdoor Leisure says as well as reducing spaces for visitors and shoppers, the plans would put some popular events at risk.

"The speed festival uses that car park and Elland Carnival uses both car parks,” she said.

"Elland is not happy. If this goes ahead, it will kill Elland off.”

Like Mr Morris, she also said there has been a lack of consultation over the plans.

The Regeneration Scheme follows Calderdale Council’s successful bid for £6m from the Government’s Future High Street Fund and is aimed at revitalising Elland town centre.

Calderdale Council told the Courier earlier this week “extensive” consultation had taken place, and the plans include the loss of around 45 car parking spaces but there would still be over 300 council parking spaces in the town centre.

They have said they are confident there will still be plenty of parking capacity within the town.