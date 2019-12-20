Anne Lister story voted 24th most engaging story in the world in 2019

According to Visit Calderdale, the BBC article 'The Life and Loves of Anne Lister' is one of the biggest internet hits of the year.

The article provides an extensive background and biography of the iconic Halifax woman that inspired the Gentleman Jack series.

Anne Lister.

54 billion pieces of content were uploaded to the internet in 2019.

The first series of the hit drama was watched by six million people nationally and the 'Gentleman Jack Effect' caused visitors to Shibden Hall, the Lister family home, to increase dramatically. In August 2019 alone, there were 14,419 visitors compared to 2,579 in August 2018.

Set in the 1800s, the show tells the story of famous lesbian Anne Lister and her relationship with Anne Walker.

Filming for the second series will take place throughout 2020, ready for a 2021 release.

You can read the article here.

