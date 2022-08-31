Annual big litter pick to take place in Sowerby Bridge next weekend
Litter champions LitterfreeSB are holding their annual Big Litter Pick in Sowerby Bridge on Sunday, September 11.
“We’re hoping to mobilise people of all ages and backgrounds to participate in this important joint community effort to keep our beautiful town free of litter,” said Eoin McDonnell, Litterfree’s new chairperson.
“Individuals, families and local groups are all welcome to help in this special event.
"We also meet twice a month throughout the year but our annual Big Litter Pick is particularly important to show people that there is a groundswell of like-minded residents, business owners and community groups who care enough about their local environment to work together and make an amazing difference to our town.”
All equipment is provided and there are cakes and drinks for all volunteers afterwards.
The Big Litter Pick starts at 9.30am in the Tuel Lane Car Park at the rear of the Market Place and finishes at 11.30am.
You can find Litterfreesb on facebook.com/LitterfreeSB, www.litterfreesb.org.uk or email [email protected]