The event, which takes place on the first weekend following the town’s Rushbearing Festival, usually attracts dozens of local helpers of all backgrounds from the local community to help keep the town clean and beautiful.

Specialist equipment will be provided free to all participants for the three hour duration of the pick. which starts from Tuel Lane Car Park in the centre of town at 9.30am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local community groups, businesses, adults and accompanied children are all very welcome to take part.

Risk assessment, insurance and safeguarding details are available at litterfreesb.org.uk.