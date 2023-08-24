News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag

Annual litter pick set to return in Sowerby Bridge

The third annual Big Litter Pick takes place in Sowerby Bridge on Sunday, September 10 and organisers want your help.
By Tom Scargill
Published 24th Aug 2023, 17:00 BST- 1 min read

The event, which takes place on the first weekend following the town’s Rushbearing Festival, usually attracts dozens of local helpers of all backgrounds from the local community to help keep the town clean and beautiful.

Specialist equipment will be provided free to all participants for the three hour duration of the pick. which starts from Tuel Lane Car Park in the centre of town at 9.30am.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Local community groups, businesses, adults and accompanied children are all very welcome to take part.

Risk assessment, insurance and safeguarding details are available at litterfreesb.org.uk.

For further information or to register your interest, email [email protected] or simply turn up with suitable clothing and footwear on the day.

Related topics:Sowerby Bridge