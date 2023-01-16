News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Junior parkrun in Halifax

Another junior parkrun takes place in Halifax's People's Park

The eighth Halifax junior parkrun saw 38 eager children braving conditions at People’s Park.

By Tom Scargill
3 hours ago

There were 38 participants, who produced nine personal bests – they were Paige, Oscar, Eddie, Ruby, Hugo, Iga, Edie, Coby and Arthur.

Paige, Oscar and Jack came in as first three finishers, while leopard tail walker Julie Pollard was behind the children ensuring they were safe and having an enjoyable time.

The organisers would like to thank their team of volunteers.

The event is free every Sunday at 9am, and more volunteers are always welcome.

1. image_6483441 (14).JPG

Junior parkrun in Halifax

Photo: subm

Photo Sales

2. image_6487327 (33).JPG

Junior parkrun in Halifax

Photo: subm

Photo Sales

3. image_6487327 (32).JPG

Junior parkrun in Halifax

Photo: subm

Photo Sales

4. image_6487327 (31).JPG

Junior parkrun in Halifax

Photo: subm

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Halifax