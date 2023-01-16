The eighth Halifax junior parkrun saw 38 eager children braving conditions at People’s Park.

There were 38 participants, who produced nine personal bests – they were Paige, Oscar, Eddie, Ruby, Hugo, Iga, Edie, Coby and Arthur.

Paige, Oscar and Jack came in as first three finishers, while leopard tail walker Julie Pollard was behind the children ensuring they were safe and having an enjoyable time.

The organisers would like to thank their team of volunteers.

The event is free every Sunday at 9am, and more volunteers are always welcome.

1. image_6483441 (14).JPG Junior parkrun in Halifax Photo: subm Photo Sales

2. image_6487327 (33).JPG Junior parkrun in Halifax Photo: subm Photo Sales

3. image_6487327 (32).JPG Junior parkrun in Halifax Photo: subm Photo Sales

4. image_6487327 (31).JPG Junior parkrun in Halifax Photo: subm Photo Sales