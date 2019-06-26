Another successful outing for Overgate’s mountain bike challenge

The Overgate Mountain Bike Challenge has been hailed as a great success after more than 180 cyclists turned out early on Sunday morning.

All the cyclists battled the difficult and long routes that took in some of Calderdale’s most beautiful scenery, tracks and bridle ways, without any complaints and all with fantastic attitudes.

Cyclists travelled from across the county to take on either a 19 or 27 mile route in memory of their loved ones and to raise vital funds for the hospice.

The Overgate team would like to say thank you to everyone that came along to join in on the day.

Rachel Lumb, Assistant Event Fundraiser for Overgate, said: “This event couldn’t take place without our wonderful volunteers and we are so pleased that so many cyclists took part, I hope to see everyone again next year and that the sponsor money keeps flooding in.”

The Mountain Bike Challenge is Overgate’s longest running challenge and has raised over £55,000.

The event was sponsored by Investing for Tomorrow and After Accident Care Team and very kindly supported by Rotary Club of Halifax Calder.