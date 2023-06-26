Anti-fast fashion show being organised by Calderdale charity shop - and they need your old clothes

The Anti-Fast Fashion Show is being organised by a group of young volunteers from Oxfam’s Hebden Bridge shop.

The event will showcase donated, upcycled and remade products at Hebden Bridge Town Hall on Friday, September 29

Before then, the charity is looking for volunteers who want can help transform donated items for the catwalk.

Oxfam in Hebden Bridge

Weekly workshops will take place in Salem Mill every Wednesday from July 5 supported by clothing firm HebTroCo, who will be working with volunteers on skills including pattern cutting and riveting.

The charity shop is also issuing a call-out for donations of clothing and accessories that would be suitable for the show, being upcycled, or being sold by Oxfam.

Oxfam shop manager Kate Howorth said: “A lot of our customers shop with us because buying pre-loved clothing is a more sustainable choice

“The Anti Fast-Fashion Show will be a lot of fun, while raising money and reinforcing a really important message about how we think about our clothes and our consumer choices.

“We are fortunate in Hebden Bridge to be well-supported by donations of unwanted items, and it makes a difference to the people Oxfam supports around the world.”

For more information, call into the Oxfam shop, call 01422 845006, or email [email protected]