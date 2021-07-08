Anyone for tennis? New club serves up the sport in Northowram

MP Holly Lynch opens new tennis club at the Hough, Northowram

The new tennis courts at the top of the Hough in Northowram are now complete after three years of negotiating with Calderdale Council to get them transferred, with a 50 year lease.

Northowram resident Peter Thornton had the idea of opening the two courts and contacted the Council in June 2018 with a view to having them in use within a few months.

Three years later, with a full committee and grants from Sport England, Suez Refuse, Northowram Scarecrows and money from race nights and local donations, mean Northowram Tennis Club has risen from the ashes.

MP Holly Lynch opens new tennis club at the Hough, Northowram

An Open Day which was organised on the courts for July 3 for children aged four-to-17 had to be cancelled due to bad weather, but will now take place on July 17.

The courts were officially opened by Holly Lynch MP, who resides in the village.

Coaching for children and adults will be starting soon through the club’s website, with new coach Kevin Hart.

Play will be available all year round with floodlights, which the committee hope will make the courts very popular in the area, and tennis teams will hopefully be entered in leagues next summer.

MP Holly Lynch opens new tennis club at the Hough, Northowram. Pictured is Samara Ravat

Peter said: “We’re really excited to have the club open, we’ve had loads of enquiries from people in the community who are interested in coming down.

“With Wimbledon on TV at the moment this is a great time to try and get more people involved in tennis so they can benefit from the health and well being aspects it provides, and maybe make new friends in the process.

“We think the club will be a great addition to the Northowram community and can’t wait to see the courts full of players.

“We’re confident people in Northowram, and from further afield, will enjoy our facilities and come and see what we have to offer.”