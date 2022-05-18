Appeal launched to find Halifax relatives after man's death in Scarborough

The Coroner’s Office has asked North Yorkshire Police for our help to locate the next of kin of a Mr Richard Paul Mullen.

Mr Mullen, who was aged 47, was sadly found dead at his home on Blueberry Way in Scarborough over the weekend.

His death is not thought to be suspicious.

An appeal has been made to find the relatives of a man

A spokesperson for the police force said: "We had received information that Mr Mullen may have a brother and sister in the Halifax area.