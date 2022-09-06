News you can trust since 1853
Appeal to find woman who went missing after contacting her bank

Police are appealing for help in tracing a woman from Todmorden who went missing shortly after making contact with her bank.

By Leanne Clarke
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 5:17 pm
Police are growing increasingly concerned about Deborah Laurence.
Deborah Laurence, 60, was reported missing at 12.35pm this afternoon (Tuesday) shortly after making contact with bank staff by telephone.

She is described as a white female of large build with short, dark red/brown hair.

Deborah walks with the aid of a walking stick or frame.

Officers are increasingly concerned about Deborah and ask that anyone who has seen her or knows of her whereabouts contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 0672 of 6/9.

