Appeal to find woman who went missing after contacting her bank
Police are appealing for help in tracing a woman from Todmorden who went missing shortly after making contact with her bank.
Deborah Laurence, 60, was reported missing at 12.35pm this afternoon (Tuesday) shortly after making contact with bank staff by telephone.
She is described as a white female of large build with short, dark red/brown hair.
Deborah walks with the aid of a walking stick or frame.
Officers are increasingly concerned about Deborah and ask that anyone who has seen her or knows of her whereabouts contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 0672 of 6/9.
Most Popular
-
1
Pictures show Baitings Dam in Ripponden cordoned off as bomb squad called after reports of a grenade
-
2
Halifax's Sue Ryder shop urgently calls for support after weekend break-in- here's how you can help
-
3
Life ban for Halifax dog owner prosecuted by RSPCA who ignored advice to take pet to vets
-
4
Crews from three stations called to Halifax house fire
-
5
M62 carriageway and lane closures: two for Calderdale motorists to be aware of this week