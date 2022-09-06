Appeal to find woman who went missing after contacting her bank

Deborah Laurence, 60, was reported missing at 12.35pm this afternoon (Tuesday) shortly after making contact with bank staff by telephone.

She is described as a white female of large build with short, dark red/brown hair.

Officers are increasingly concerned about Deborah and ask that anyone who has seen her or knows of her whereabouts contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 0672 of 6/9.