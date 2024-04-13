Applause for librarian who has been working for Calderdale Council for an impressive half a century

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Linda Smith began her career at Brighouse Library shortly before Calderdale was formed.

She became a Calderdale Council employee On April 1, 1974 and is still working, now at Northowram Library.

Calderdale Council’s chief executive Robin Tuddenham said, as a 16-year-old, Linda had been just five weeks in post when transferring to her new employer.

Linda Smith being presented with the Christine Stewart Customer Service Award in recognition of her 50 years of service to Calderdale Council's library service, with David Duffy - libraries manager - and Tom Stewart.

“Linda has the unique distinction of working for the council for the full 50 years and is still an employee of Calderdale Council,” he said.

Speaking at a meeting of full council, Mr Tuddenham said Linda was unable to be at a council meeting nearest the anniversary but would be a guest at this month’s civic service of celebration for the council being held at Halifax Minster on April 17 from 12.30pm.

Linda’s impressive 50 years of service – recognised by councillors with applause – began at Brighouse and in 2009 she took on the role of library assistant at Northowram Library, he said.

“During her 50 years of service, she worked at many other libraries and played a key role in the home delivery service during the pandemic,” said Mr Tuddenham.

She had left her Brighouse role in February 2021 but continues working at Northowram, he said.

“Throughout the 50 years there has been a great period of change to libraries, with information technology and changing the way the service is run.

“She’s always embraced change and shown the highest standards of public service.

“Her staff tell me she is well thought of as flexible, hard-working and takes a positive approach to everything she does.

“We are proud to have her as our longest – and only – serving employee for the whole 50 year period,” said Mr Tuddenham.

Brighouse ward councillor Howard Blagbrough said Linda’s service to Calderdale people was “amazing”.

“She is a most dedicated, hard-working person for the borough and we wish her every happiness for the future,” said Coun Blagbrough (Con, Brighouse).