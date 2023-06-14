Halifax MP Holly Lynch with Regina and Rob Slater, who also lives at Hanover House

Regina Churchman, 77, put her foot through a hole which gave way on a temporary bridge connecting the apartments to the main road on Rochdale Road.

Regina got stuck in the hole and had to shout to some construction workers on the street who came to get her out.

Regina, who has two knee replacements, says she was lucky not to have broken any bones in the incident, which happened on April 13.

Hanover House, Pye Nest, Halifax.

"One second I was walking along, then I went on the bridge and my right leg went right through a hole," she told the Courier.

"I couldn't sit for a month afterwards, even on a comfortable chair with a cushion, because that's how painful it was.

"I was just sitting there, it was wet and I started shouting 'can anybody help!'. I couldn't get out, and nobody could hear me.

"I was in shock and I didn't know what to do. I managed to turn and luckily there was a young man walking past, and I asked if he could he get some workmen who were digging up the road nearby to help get me out of the hole.

"They rushed over to help me."

Regina says she still suffers nightmares about what happened and struggles to sleep because of it.

"Anchor have not even acknowledged there was anybody who fell through the bridge," she said.

"I spoke to the local manager, who has done her best, but the top managers have done nothing.

"We had a general residents meeting once a year before Anchor took over, but there's been nothing like that since.

"The building is 53 years old, it's crumbling, but you don't get anywhere with them, it's just all about money.

"There are six residents aged over 90 here. All the residents are asking for a meeting with the top managers, but it's just money, money, money.

The Courier understand that the bridge, which is now closed off, should be a fire escape for several of the flats.

"There are people in wheelchairs here," Regina said. "If there's a fire and we can't use the lift, how do they get out?"

When asked what message she would like to give to Anchor, Regina, who has lived in her flat since November 2012, said: "Are they not human? Because that's how I feel.

"There is no human nature, nobody there who can feel anything for human beings, that's how I feel.

"I'm someone who always cares about other people's feelings but I don't get that from Anchor's top management at all."

Halifax MP Holly Lynch has contacted Anchor twice without getting a response.

She said: "I was shocked and saddened to hear Regina share her experience of the bridge giving way under her, leaving her stuck in a hole.

"She had to shout nearby construction workers from the street who were able to lift her free.

"She is in her late 70s and is lucky she didn’t sustain more serious or life threatening injuries.

"Anchor must urgently reassure the tenants at Hanover House that the building is safe.

"Like the residents, I have struggled to get Anchor to acknowledge just how serious this is and commit to fix the bridge and address other maintenance issues urgently.

"Many of the residents who relied on the bridge for level access are cut off until it is resolved.”