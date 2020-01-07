Are you a relative of Louisa Speight?

Historian Lucy London is searching for the descendants of Louisa Speight, who is buried in Sowerby Bridge.

Retired shorthand typist turned historical blogger Lucy London, spends her time researching inspirational women for World War One.

Her 'Commemorative First World War Exhibition Project' started back in 2012, when she began to research female poets of WW1. After realising the scope of her research, she broadened her research

Her latest search is for Yorkshire woman Lousia Speight.

What do we already know about Louisa?

Louisa was born in Allerton, and was baptised in Meanwood on 9th August 1896.

Her parents were William Clarke Speight and his wife, Lily, nee Kitson.

Louisa had the following siblings: Edgar, Mary, Hilda, Phyllis, Winifred and Franklin. The 1911 Census shows the family living on an estate in Skegness, Lincolnshire, where William worked at that time.

Louisa was listed as a laundry maid.

Her obituary was published in the Halifax Courier on January 14 1920. It states that she joined the Queen Mary's Army Auxiliary Corps in 1917 and worked as a clerk in France.

She died on 8th January 1920, following an operation in London after a period of Christmas leave. Louisa was buried in Sowerby Bridge Cemetery, Yorkshire with full military honours - Grave Reference: F. "C." Z16.

Mrs London said: "I believe we owe a great deal to the men and women who served during the First World War. I feel it is right to honour and respect their memory and try to ensure they are never forgotten.



"The more I discover through my research, the more I realise there is still so much to find out about the first truly global conflict. It may sound odd but I really do feel that somehow the people I research send me help and ideas. Other people researching WW1 say the same thing.

If you are a relative of Louisa, or have any information regarding her, email Lucy at info@femalewarpoets.com.

You can read Lucy's blog here.