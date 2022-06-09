Are you the Good Samaritan who performed CPR in Halifax?

Craig Lewis has taken to social media in a bid to find the person who performed CPR on his uncle after he collapsed in Mixenden on Monday.

He has posted on Facebook: "Might be a long shot but I'm trying to find the person that tried to help my uncle on Monday in Mixenden, Halifax.

"Not sure on time but he visited the shop near the flats. On his way back he suffered a heart attack. Somebody found him and performed CPR.

A search has been launched on social media

"Would just like to find this person so we can say thank you."