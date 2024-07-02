There were also military equipment, a medical tent, a full field kitchen and plenty more stalls as the area marked Armed Forces Day.

Visitors could meet representatives from the armed forces, learn about military life past and present, and show their support for currently serving personnel, service families, veterans, reservists and cadets.

A singer provided music from the 1940s at Halifax Borough Market and Halifax Central Library marked Armed Forces Day with a special display of military-related books.

Mayor of Calderdale Ann Kingstone said: “Halifax has been home to the Duke of Wellington’s Regiment for over 200 years and so its legacy is embedded in our local history and culture.

"This brings a real sense of civic pride, which is symbolised in the local regimental museum and the striking regimental memorial at The Woolshops in Halifax town centre.

“As well as this proud heritage, Calderdale’s respect and support for the armed forces remains just as strong today.”

Photos by Jim Fitton.

