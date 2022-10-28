Artist Eleanor Tomlinson and Brighouse bakery Lottie Shaw’s create Yorkshire landscape collectables for Christmas

Eleanor Tomlinson has teamed up with Lottie Shaw’s to create some extra special gifts in the run up to Christmas.

Eleanor has created three bespoke illustrations for the bakery, which celebrate some of life’s little moments that deserve a seriously good treat: dog walking, gardening and cycling. Each illustration appears on a sleeve which wraps around the Lottie Shaw’s keepsake treat tin, as well as on a collectable print inside. The details include beautiful flowers, wildlife and cakes and biscuits from the Lottie Shaw’s range.

The tins contain a selection of iconic Lottie Shaw’s treats, including: award-winning Yorkshire parkin biscuits, millionaire shortbread made with an all-butter shortbread base and topped with Belgian chocolate, and popular flapjacks, both traditional oat and chocolate chip.

Following viral tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, local artist teams up with iconic Yorkshire bakery

Eleanor Tomlinson commented: “I started working on this collaboration before Her Majesty sadly passed away, and things have been a bit crazy since then. I’ve been sending quintessentially Yorkshire artwork with paintings of tractors and pheasants to places as far away as Texas and the first batch of my Christmas range sold out in 24 hours! It’s been phenomenal, but I’m delighted to have finally put the finishing touches to this exciting collaboration with Lottie Shaw’s.

“Lottie Shaw’s and I are on the same wavelength; we both embrace our Yorkshire heritage and importantly, we’re both lucky enough to be making a living out of what we love to do. For me, I’ve grown up with nature on my doorstep and I make art inspired by everything that surrounds me. Lottie Shaw’s story is very similar, albeit, inside the kitchen, taking inspiration from family recipes. I’m so pleased that we’re working together and hope the range will be well received from people in Yorkshire and even further afield.”

Lottie Shaw’s story began in 1912, with Lottie's Great Aunts; Mary and Edith Harrison, setting out to bake and sell their original recipes of regional specialities. Little did they know, it was the beginning of a legacy, a journey of a family’s passion for baking, handed down through three generations and the very start of the Lottie Shaw’s story.

Now, with a purpose-built bakery in the heart of the Yorkshire Pennines, Lottie Shaw scratch-bakes the recipes of her aunts, still using the finest ingredients from local producers where possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eleanor Tomlinson and Lottie Shaw’s create Yorkshire landscape collectables for Christmas

Charlotte Shaw, founder of Lottie Shaw’s added: “This collaboration is a celebration of Yorkshire. It’s about our beloved county and everything that’s special about it. It’s also a nod to those moments when you sit down with a cuppa and a special treat.

"Those moments are why we exist. We’re so happy that Eleanor is on board and sharing her amazing talents with our brand. We can’t wait to see where this collaboration might go next.”

The Lottie Shaw’s and Eleanor Tomlinson collaborative treat tins are available from www.lottieshaws.co.uk.

Advertisement Hide Ad